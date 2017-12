Dec 1 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP:

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM LAUNCHES OPEN SEASON FOR PROPOSED CRUDE OIL PIPELINE FROM THE PERMIAN AND EAGLE FORD BASINS TO CORPUS CHRISTI AND HOUSTON

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS-‍POTENTIAL PIPELINE EXPECTED TO HAVE CAPACITY OF AT LEAST 350,000 BPD, CAN EXPAND UP TO 600,000 BPD FOR EACH DESTINATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: