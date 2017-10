BRIEF-MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS ENTERS $1 BLN AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCT 26

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP:

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - ENTERED INTO $1 BILLION SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 26, 2017 - SEC FILING​

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - ‍BORROWINGS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE UNSECURED AND BEAR INTEREST AT LIBOR RATE/ A BASE RATE, PLUS APPLICABLE MARGIN​

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - CREDIT ‍AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yPsRjZ) Further company coverage: