Sept 18 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc

* Magna announces senior notes offering

* Magna International Inc - ‍Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 1.500% and will mature on September 25, 2027​

* Magna International -Entered into underwriting agreement providing for issuance of eur 600 million aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: