Jan 16 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc:

* MAGNA ANNOUNCES OUTLOOK

* - SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $1.8 BILLION

* - SEES FY 2018 TOTAL SALES $39.3 BILLION- $41.5 BILLION

* - SEES TOTAL SALES OF $42.7 BILLION TO $45.7 BILLION IN 2020

* - “ACCELERATING” FREE CASH FLOW IN 2018-2020 PERIOD

* - EXPECT TO GENERATE OVER $6 BILLION IN FREE CASH FLOW BETWEEN 2018 AND 2020

* SEES 2018 ‍NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MAGNA OF $2.3 BILLION TO $2.5 BILLION ​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $42.13 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: