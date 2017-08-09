FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
BRIEF-Magnachip Semiconductor reports temporary power outage at a facility
2017年8月9日 / 上午10点29分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Magnachip Semiconductor reports temporary power outage at a facility

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Magnachip Semiconductor Corp:

* Magnachip Semiconductor says on Aug 6, ‍fabrication facility in Cheongju, South Korea experienced a temporary power outage for about 6 minutes-SEC filing

* Magnachip Semiconductor - ‍power outage was due to accident involving crane operated by city contractor that impacted high voltage lines near co's facilities​

* Magnachip Semiconductor - ‍accident caused certain damage to work in process wafers and fab equipment with an estimated total cost of up to $1.5 million​

* Magnachip Semiconductor - related impact of outage to revenue is estimated to be up to $3 million, substantially all of which is expected in current Q3​

* Magnachip Semiconductor-‍fabrication facility was restarted after implementing standard back-up generators on high voltage lines, is fully operational Source text: (bit.ly/2fteeuS) Further company coverage:

