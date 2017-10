Sept 15 (Reuters) - Magnegas Corp

* MagneGas announces financing transaction

* MagneGas Corp - Entered securities purchase agreement with institutional accredited investors to purchase up to about $620,000 of its series E stock

* Will issue to investors a total of 36,765 shares of series E convertible preferred stock at a purchase price of $1.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: