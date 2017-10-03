FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月3日 / 中午12点20分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Magnegas executes Letter of Intent to acquire Louisiana & Texas industrial gas distributor

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Magnegas Corp:

* Magnegas executes Letter of Intent to acquire Louisiana & Texas industrial gas distributor that generates over $1.6 million of annualized revenue

* Magnegas Corp - ‍deal inculde upfront cash consideration for transaction is $2 million, plus an additional $1 million in Magnegas common stock​

* Magnegas Corp - co see this as highly accretive transaction that will impact top line growth and bottom line profitability in 2018 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

