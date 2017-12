Nov 30 (Reuters) - Magseis ASA:

* SAYS ‍CEO IDAR HORSTAD HAS TODAY INFORMED BOARD IN MAGSEIS ASA THAT HE WILL RESIGN AS CEO OF MAGSEIS FOR PERSONAL REASONS​

* ‍HORSTAD WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY FOR A PERIOD TO BE AGREED TO FACILITATE TRANSITION​

* SAYS ‍BOARD HAS CONSTITUTED PER CHRISTIAN GRYTNES AS CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: