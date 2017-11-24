FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra, Uber partner to deploy electric vehicles in India
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
2017年11月24日

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra, Uber partner to deploy electric vehicles in India

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd:

* Says co and Uber join hands to deploy electric vehicles in India

* Initiative to be flagged off with co’s electric vehicles in Hyderabad and New Delhi in phase I, followed by other cities‍​

* Says strategic alliance will comprise co’s electric vehicles, financing, insurance, maintenance and other services‍​

* Says co, Uber to work with public, private companies setting up charging stations for electric vehicles‍​‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2A7jqKT Further company coverage:

