2017年9月28日 / 下午2点04分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces initial assessment of impact from hurricanes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Maiden Holdings Ltd:

* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces initial assessment of impact from third quarter 2017 hurricanes and third quarter 2017 common share repurchases

* Says ‍initial estimate of net loss exposure to impact of all Q3 2017 catastrophe activity to be in range of $8 million to $31 million​

* Says Maiden expects no Q3 earthquake losses and no impact from hurricane maria

* Says announced initial estimate of net loss exposure to impact of all Q3 2017 catastrophe activity to be in range of $8 million to $31 million​

* Says expected range of net impact by Harvey on Maiden’s Q3 of 2017 results $6 million to $18 million​

* Says expected range of net impact by Irma on Maiden’s Q3 of 2017 results $2 million to $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

