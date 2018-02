BRIEF-Main Street Q4 2017 Net Investment Income Increased To $0.64 Per Share

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Main Street Capital Corp:

* MAIN STREET ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 2017 NET INVESTMENT INCOME INCREASED TO $0.64 PER SHARE

* Q4 2017 DISTRIBUTABLE NET INVESTMENT INCOME INCREASED TO $0.69 PER SHARE

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL - NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.53 PER SHARE AT DEC 31, 2017, UP $0.51 PER SHARE, OR 2.2%, COMPARED TO $23.02 PER SHARE AT SEPT 30, 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S