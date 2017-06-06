BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments increases credit facility and extends debt duration

June 6 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. increases credit facility and extends debt duration

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - amended secured credit facility increases total capacity from US$285 million to us$300 million

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - this transaction will extend facility maturity by an additional two years

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - transaction will also extend company's weighted average debt maturity from 3.7 years to 5.3 years