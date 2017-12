Nov 30 (Reuters) - Major Drilling Group International Inc :

* MAJOR DRILLING REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2018

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.03

* Q2 REVENUE C$88 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$93.7 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.05 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S