25 天内
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt finalizes agreement with DEA and USAOS
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月11日 / 晚上7点25分 / 25 天内

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt finalizes agreement with DEA and USAOS

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt finalizes previously announced agreement with DEA and USAOS

* Confirmed that it has finalized agreement reached with U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Attorneys' Offices

* Will pay $35 million to resolve all potential claims as part of agreement

* Settlement contains no admission of liability for civil penalties for relevant conduct

* Finalized agreement will have no material adverse effect on company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows

* Finalized agreement reached with U.S. DEA, USAOS to settle previously disclosed investigations on co's suspicious order monitoring program among other things ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

