Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt Plc reports earnings results for second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $7.40 to $8.00

* Q2 sales $824.5 million

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations

* Mallinckrodt Plc - ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance reiterated at $7.40 to $8.00 for fiscal 2017​