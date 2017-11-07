BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Q3 earnings per share $0.66

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* Mallinckrodt Plc reports earnings results for third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q3 sales $793.9 million

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations

* Mallinckrodt Plc - ‍net sales were $793.9 million in Q3, down 10.5%, or 10.6% on a constant-currency basis​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $811.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mallinckrodt-On completing internal legal entity reorganization in Q4,expects to record one-time reduction to deferred income taxes in excess of $800 million​

* Mallinckrodt Plc - qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.97​