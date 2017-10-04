BRIEF-Mallinckrodt says ‍four product launches expected over next three years​

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:
* Mallinckrodt Plc discusses pipeline transformation, company outlook at investor briefing
* Mallinckrodt Plc says four product launches expected over next three years
* Mallinckrodt Plc - aggregate net sales expectations for near-term development programs, sum of which is expected to exceed $675 million at peak
* Mallinckrodt Plc says total pipeline expected to exceed net sales of $1 billion at peak
* Mallinckrodt Plc says pipeline expected to contribute over 20 percent of total growth long term