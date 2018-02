Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* MALLINCKRODT PLC SAYS ON FEB 13, IN CONNECTION WITH THE MERGER, UNITS OF CO ENTERED INTO A $600 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY- SEC FILING

* MALLINCKRODT PLC SAYS THE NEW TERM LOAN MATURES ON FEBRUARY 24, 2025 Source text : ( bit.ly/2GaCbiF ) Further company coverage: