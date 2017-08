July 26 (Reuters) - Malvern Bancorp Inc:

* Malvern Bancorp Inc reports third fiscal quarter earnings; momentum carries malvern to net profit of $2.1 million, or $0.32 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

Malvern Bancorp Inc says net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis was $6.4 million for three months ended June 30, 2017, increasing $1.6 million