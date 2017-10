Oct 13 (Reuters) - TVA Group Inc

* Management changes at TVA Group Inc.

* Says CEO and president Julie Tremblay to retire

* TVA Group Inc - ‍Tremblay is also resigning from TVA Group board of directors and as president and CEO of Quebecor Media Group​

* TVA Group Inc - ‍Appoints France Lauzière as president and CEO of TVA Group and chief content officer of Quebecor content​