FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Manchester United reports Q1 basic earnings per share 4.84 pence
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 下午3点59分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Manchester United reports Q1 basic earnings per share 4.84 pence

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Manchester United PLC:

* Manchester United PLC 2018 first quarter results

* Qtrly ‍basic earnings per share 4.84 pence​

* Qtrly ‍ adjusted basic earnings per share 3.76 pence​

* Qtrly total revenue GBP ‍141.0​ million versus GBP 120.2 million last year

* Matchday revenue for quarter was £22.4 million, an increase of £5.6 million, or 33.3% over prior year quarter​

* Borrowings at Q1 end were GBP 478.1 million versus GBP 497.6 million reported at Q4 end​

* Qtrly ‍broadcasting revenue up 30.9% primarily due to participation in UEFA Champions League, playing one additional PL home game

* Qtrly ‍broadcasting revenue up 30.9 percent also due to participation in UEFA Super Cup final​

* Q1 revenue view 130.5 million STG -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view 565.5 million STG -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below