BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation announces new US$40 million revolving credit facility and change to dividend policy

July 25 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:

* Mandalay Resources corporation announces new us$40 million revolving credit facility and change to dividend policy

* Mandalay Resources Corp- ‍senior secured revolving credit facility matures on July 24, 2020​

* Mandalay Resources Corp - ‍company has agreed to suspend its dividend​

* Mandalay Resources Corp - ‍future payment of dividends will require hsbc's consent as long as credit facility remains outstanding​

* Mandalay Resources Corp- ‍board will evaluate co's financial position on ongoing basis with a view to potentially reinstating dividends when feasible​