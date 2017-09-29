FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources says ‍moving to care and maintenance status at its Cerro Bayo operations
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月29日 / 晚上8点38分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources says ‍moving to care and maintenance status at its Cerro Bayo operations

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp

* Mandalay Resources Corp - ‍moving to care and maintenance status at its Cerro Bayo operations effective today​

* Mandalay Resources Corp - mine production at ‍cerro bayo operations has been suspended since June 9, 2017 inundation of Delia NW mine​

* Mandalay Resources Corp- technical investigation and risk assessment to support safe future mining in Laguna Verde area will be completed in Q4 of 2017

* Mandalay Resources Corp - ‍in transition to care and maintenance at mine, workforce is being substantially reduced​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

