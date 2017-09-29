BRIEF-Mandalay Resources says ‍moving to care and maintenance status at its Cerro Bayo operations

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp

* Mandalay Resources Corp - ‍moving to care and maintenance status at its Cerro Bayo operations effective today​

* Mandalay Resources Corp - mine production at ‍cerro bayo operations has been suspended since June 9, 2017 inundation of Delia NW mine​

* Mandalay Resources Corp- technical investigation and risk assessment to support safe future mining in Laguna Verde area will be completed in Q4 of 2017

* Mandalay Resources Corp - ‍in transition to care and maintenance at mine, workforce is being substantially reduced​