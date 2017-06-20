FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources says two miners still missing at mine in Chile
2017年6月20日 / 凌晨4点10分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources says two miners still missing at mine in Chile

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:

* Mandalay Resources corporation provides update on flooding at its Cerro Bayo operation

* Mandalay Resources - on June 9, a catastrophic inundation event occurred in Delia NW mine, one of three producing mines at operation

* Mandalay Resources- immediately after inundation, underground and surface operations at mine were curtailed in orderly way and they remain curtailed

* Says two miners remain missing in Delia NW mine, Jorge Sanchez and Enrique Ojeda

* Immediate impact on reserves and ultimate total production at property is expected to be small at Cerro Bayo

* Mandalay Resources-confirms that reopening of any mine at Cerro Bayo dependent on results of detailed investigations into root causes of Delia NW event Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

