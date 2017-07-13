BRIEF-Manhattan Bridge Capital says effective July 7 entered into amendment no. 3 to credit, security agreement, amendment no. 1 to guaranty agreement

July 13 (Reuters) - Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc:

* Manhattan Bridge Capital says effective July 7 entered into amendment no. 3 to credit and security agreement and amendment no. 1 to guaranty agreement

* Says guaranty agreement is with webster business credit corporation and assaf ran - sec filing

* As per amendment, co's existing line of credit with webster was increased by $1 million to $15 million in aggregate

* Pursuant to terms of amendment, term of webster credit line was extended to February 28, 2021