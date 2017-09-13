FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Manitok Energy and Corinthian Oil Corp enter into definitive amalgamation agreement
2017年9月13日

BRIEF-Manitok Energy and Corinthian Oil Corp enter into definitive amalgamation agreement

1 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Manitok Energy Inc

* Manitok Energy Inc. and Corinthian Oil Corp. enter into definitive amalgamation agreement

* Manitok energy inc - ‍ alberta inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of manitok to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of corinthian​

* Manitok Energy Inc - entered into definitive amalgamation agreement with Corinthian Oil Corp and 2065718 Alberta Inc., a unit of manitok

* Manitok Energy Inc - to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of corinthian

* Manitok Energy - deal to be structured as three-cornered amalgamation pursuant to which manitok to acquire all of issued, Corinthian common shares​

* Manitok - aggregate of‍ $3.1 million Manitok shares are being issued to holders of corinthian shares at deemed price of $0.07/Manitok share​ as part of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

