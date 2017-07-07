FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Manitok Energy announces strategic combination with Questfire Energy
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 上午11点20分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Manitok Energy announces strategic combination with Questfire Energy

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Manitok Energy Inc

* Manitok Energy Inc announces strategic combination with Questfire Energy Corp, to form Canada's newest intermediate energy producer with greater than 10,000 boe/d of production

* Manitok Energy Inc - aggregate transaction value is approximately $55.4 million

* Manitok Energy Inc - Questfire shareholders will receive, for each Questfire share held, 2.25 Manitok common shares

* Manitok Energy - agreement provides for non-completion fees of $2.0 million in event that deal not completed or terminated by either party

* Manitok Energy says upon completion of acquisition, Manitok and Questfire shareholders will hold approximately 86% and 14% of pro forma shares

* Manitok Energy Inc - in final stages of negotiating a new credit facility with lenders in connection with obtaining a new $132.2 million credit facility

* Manitok Energy Inc - following completion of acquisition, co's current board of directors and management team will manage pro forma resulting issuer

* Manitok Energy Inc - board of Questfire has approved acquisition

* Says acquisition is expected to decrease combined entity's corporate cost structure through cost savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below