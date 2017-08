Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mannatech Inc:

* Q2 sales fell 2.3 percent to $47.7 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.65

* Mannatech inc - inventory balance at June 30, 2017 was $10.9 million, compared to $12.0 million at December 31, 2016

* Mannatech inc - as of June 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents increased by 24.0%, or $6.9 million, to $35.6 million from $28.7 million as of December 31, 2016