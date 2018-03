March 1 (Reuters) - Mannkind Corp:

* MANNKIND OPENS ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1 TRIAL OF TREPROSTINIL TECHNOSPHERE FOR PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION

* MANNKIND - IF SUCCESSFUL, PHASE 1 STUDY OF TREPROSTINIL TECHNOSPHERE FOR PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION WILL LEAD TO REGISTRATION STUDIES IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: