BRIEF-Mannkind restructures near-term debt obligations
2017年10月23日 / 中午12点23分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Mannkind restructures near-term debt obligations

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mannkind Corp:

* Mannkind restructures near-term debt obligations

* Mannkind Corp - ‍extended maturity of $10 million of deerfield facility to Jan 15, 2018 and allowed for such principal to be converted into common stock​

* Mannkind - ‍new 5.75 pct convertible senior subordinated exchange notes due 2021, common stock to be issued

* Mannkind - ‍new 5.75 pct notes due 2021, common stock to be issued in exchange for existing convertible senior subordinated exchange notes due 2018​

* Mannkind - ‍2021 notes will bear interest at rate of 5.75 pct per year on principal amount, payable semiannually​

* Mannkind - ‍2021 notes will mature on october 23, 2021​

* Mannkind - facility agreement amended to provide that deerfield may convert principal due into aggregate of up to 4 million shares of co’s stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

