Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mantech International Corp

* Mantech to acquire Infozen

* Mantech International Corp - deal for ‍$180 million in cash​

* Mantech International Corp - ‍expects acquisition to be slightly accretive to its earnings per share in 2017.​

* Mantech International - ‍currently has no debt and will fund acquisition from cash on hand with additional funding from its existing line of credit​