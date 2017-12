Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mantech International Corp:

* MANTECH WINS $847 MILLION U.S. ARMY CONTRACT FOR VEHICLE OPERATIONS AND ENGINEERING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT (VEMOS)

* MANTECH INTERNATIONAL-‍ UNDER 5-YEAR DEAL, CO TO PROVIDE SUPPORT SERVICES FOR SOME VEHICLES INCLUDING ARMY‘S MINE-RESISTANT AMBUSH PROTECTED VEHICLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: