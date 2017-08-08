FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 天前
BRIEF-Mantos Copper acquires shares of Mason Resources
2017年8月8日 / 中午12点22分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Mantos Copper acquires shares of Mason Resources

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mason Resources Corp

* Mantos Copper acquires shares of Mason Resources

* Mason Resources Corp - ‍mantos Copper (Bermuda) Limited has filed an early warning report​

* Mason Resources Corp - ‍early warning report discloses that on August 4, 2017, Mantos agreed to purchase an aggregate of 13.7 million common shares of co

* Mason Resources Corp - ‍Mantos agreed to purchase common shares of Mason Resources at a price of c$0.20 per purchased share in cash​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

