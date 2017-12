BRIEF-Manulife Announces Chair Transition And Succession

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp:

* MANULIFE ANNOUNCES CHAIR TRANSITION AND SUCCESSION

* MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP - APPOINTMENT OF JOHN M. CASSADAY AS VICE CHAIR, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 7, 2017

* MANULIFE FINANCIAL - CASSADAY, AS VICE CHAIR, WILL WORK WITH DEWOLFE IN MANAGING TRANSITION OF AFFAIRS OF BOARD UNTIL ANNUAL MEETING ON MAY 3, 2018

* MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP - RICHARD DEWOLFE WILL RETIRE AS CHAIR OF BOARD IN MAY 2018

* MANULIFE FINANCIAL - CASSADAY WILL BECOME CHAIR OF BOARD FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING ON MAY 3, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: