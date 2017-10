Oct 4 (Reuters) - Manulife Asset Management:

* MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT GAINS APPROVAL FOR UCITS IN CHILE; FORGES DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH BANCHILE ADMINISTRADORA GENERAL DE FONDOS (AGF)

* SAYS BEGUN MARKETING FUNDS THROUGH DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP FORGED EARLIER THIS YEAR WITH BANCHILE ADMINISTRADORA GENERAL DE FONDOS​