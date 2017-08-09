FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-Manulife Financial reports qtrly share of $0.61
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 晚上10点24分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Manulife Financial reports qtrly share of $0.61

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp

* Manulife reports 2Q17 net income of $1,255 million, core earnings of $1,174 million, and strong investment-related experience gains

* MFC generated core earnings of $1,174 million, diluted core earnings per share of $0.57 in Q2

* ‍Generated gross flows of $30.9 billion in wealth and asset management businesses in 2Q17, increase of 13% compared with 2Q16​

* Manulife financial corp qtrly ‍shr $0.61​

* Manulife financial corp says generated ROE and core roe of 12.4% and 11.5%, respectively, in 2q17 compared with 7.1% and 8.4%, respectively, in 2q16

* Qtrly return on common shareholders' equity ("ROE") of 12.4%

* Manulife financial corp - ‍reported other wealth sales of $2.0 billion in 2Q17, a decrease of 3% compared with 2Q16​

* Manulife financial corp - ‍insurance sales of $1.4 billion in 2q17, an increase of 46% compared with 2q16​

* Manulife financial corp says qtrly premiums and deposits from insurance products C$8,595 million versus. C$8,422 million last year

* Manulife financial corp - ‍JH life insurance sales in 2Q17 of US$123 million represented an increase of 26% compared with 2Q16​

* Manulife financial - total assets under management and administration of $1.0 trillion as at june 30, 2017, increase of 6% compared with Dec. 31, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below