Feb 21 (Reuters) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc:

* MAPLE LEAF FOODS REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.41

* Q4 SALES ROSE 5.9 PERCENT TO C$876.8 MILLION

* QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: