March 6 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp:

* MARATHON OIL CORP - ‍DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE "LISA" HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018​