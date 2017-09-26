BRIEF-Marathon Partners announces opposition to J. Alexander's proposed acquisition of 99 Restaurants in letter to the board

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc

* Marathon Partners announces opposition to J. Alexander’s proposed acquisition of 99 Restaurants, Llc in letter to the board

* Marathon Partners​ - delivered letter to board of J. Alexander’s expressing “serious concerns” regarding proposed deal between J. Alexander‘s, 99 Restaurants

* Marathon Partners Equity Management says together with affiliates has ownership position of approximately 6.3% of outstanding shares of J. Alexander‘s​

* Marathon Partners says “‍transaction undervalues J. Alexander‘s”​

* Marathon Partners says "believe board should delve deeper into evaluation of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of company"​