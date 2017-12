BRIEF-Marathon Partners Says Delivered Third Letter To J Alexanders' Board

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc:

* MARATHON PARTNERS EQUITY MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS ON DECEMBER 6, DELIVERED THIRD LETTER TO J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS’ BOARD - SEC FILING

* MARATHON PARTNERS-IN LETTER, MARATHON PARTNERS REITERATED STRONG OPPOSITION TO MERGER DEAL WITH 99 RESTAURANTS BASED ON BOARD’S CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

* MARATHON PARTNERS-IN LETTER, MARATHON PARTNERS REITERATED THAT MERGER DEAL WITH 99 RESTAURANTS INCREASINGLY INCOMPATIBLE ECONOMIC TERMS Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2itf7BQ) Further company coverage: