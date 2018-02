Feb 15 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc:

* MARATHON PATENT GROUP EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING OPERATIONS WITH OPENING OF SECOND FACILITY IN CANADA

* MARATHON PATENT GROUP INC - UNIT HAS EXECUTED A LEASE FOR 26,700 SQUARE FEET OF A 48,600 SQUARE FOOT PURPOSE-BUILT FACILITY IN QUEBEC