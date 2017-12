BRIEF-Marathon Patent Says Entered Into Exchange Agreement With Holder Of Warrant To Purchase 6.6 Mln Shares Of Co's Stock

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc:

* MARATHON PATENT - ON NOV 28 ENTERED INTO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH HOLDER OF WARRANT TO PURCHASE 6.6 MILLION SHARES OF CO‘S STOCK - SEC FILING

* MARATHON PATENT- HOLDER EXCHANGED WARRANT,RELINQUISHED ANY,ALL RIGHTS FOR 5,480.65 SHARES OF NEWLY AUTHORIZED SERIES E CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

* MARATHON PATENT GROUP INC - PREFERRED SHARES ARE CONVERTIBLE INTO AGGREGATE OF 5.5 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AND WERE ISSUED ON NOVEMBER 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2i8zLac) Further company coverage: