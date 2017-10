BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum Q3 earnings per share $1.77 including items

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Reg-Marathon petroleum corp. Reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.77 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marathon petroleum corp qtrly total revenue and other income $‍19,386​ million versus $16,460 million

* Marathon petroleum qtrly ‍refining & marketing segment reported segment income from operations of $1.097 billion, an $845 million increase from q3 of 2016​

* Marathon petroleum corp - ‍company expects to repurchase at least $550 million of its shares in q4​

* Q3 revenue view $18.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: