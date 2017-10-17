FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marathon Pipeline plans for Capline reversal non-binding open season
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 下午1点23分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Marathon Pipeline plans for Capline reversal non-binding open season

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mplx Lp

* Reg-Marathon pipe line llc announces plans for capline reversal non-binding open season

* ‍marathon pipe line says pipeline’s owners are launching a non-binding open season to gauge shipper interest in a proposed reversal of capline​

* Marathon pipe line - ‍once in southbound service, capline would have an initial capacity up to 300,000 barrels per day

* ‍marathon pipe line - reversed pipeline would be able to receive crude oil from connecting carriers at patoka​

* Marathon- ‍if owners, plains all american pipeline, marathon petroleum & bp oil pipeline co decide to proceed, southbound flow could begin by 2022​ h2

* ‍marathon pipe line- non-binding open season will run from oct. 17, 2017, through nov. 17​

* ‍marathon pipe line says non-binding open season will be managed on behalf of capline owners by law firm of caldwell boudreaux lefler pllc​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

