March 9 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp:

* MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FILES TO SAY IT NO LONGER OWNS ANY SHARES IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF MARCH 7 - SEC FILING

* MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PERCENT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19 Source text: (bit.ly/2Fp1vW3)