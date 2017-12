Dec 1 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc:

* MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT​ SAYS IT ENTERED INTO A SHORT SALE AGAINST THE BOX POSITION WITH RESPECT TO 950,000 SHARES OF BUFFALO WILD WINGS INC - SEC FILING

* ‍MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT​ SAYS INTENDS TO COVER THE SHORT SALES ON THE BUFFALO WILD WINGS STOCK WITHIN 20 DAYS‍​ Source text : (bit.ly/2Anqrr6) Further company coverage: