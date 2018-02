BRIEF-Marcato Says Horizon Global Board Should Terminate Brink Group Acquisition

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Marcato Capital Management LP:

* MARCATO SENDS LETTER TO HORIZON GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS BELIEVE HORIZON GLOBAL‘S BOARD SHOULD FAVOR BUYING BACK STOCK OVER BRINK ACQUISITION

* MARCATO - IF HORIZON GLOBAL UNABLE TO DELIVER ON 2018 TARGETS OUTLINED BY MARCATO, BOARD MUST REPLACE INCUMBENT MANAGEMENT, BEGINNING WITH CEO

* MARCATO - IF HORIZON GLOBAL UNABLE TO DELIVER ON 2018 TARGETS OUTLINED BY MARCATO, BOARD MUST INITIATE STRATEGIC REVIEW FOCUSED ON SALE OF CO

* MARCATO - HORIZON GLOBAL SHOULD TERMINATE PLANNED ACQUISITION OF BRINK GROUP