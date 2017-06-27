BRIEF-Marcato sends letter to Deckers board of directors

June 27 (Reuters) - Marcato Capital Management LP:

* Marcato sends letter to Deckers board of directors

* If Deckers' review does not culminate in sale of co at attractive value, Marcato will be prepared to "seek significant board change"

* ‍Marcato Capital Management LP says it has retained Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP as legal counsel in connection with Deckers​

* It owns approximately 6.0 pct of outstanding common shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation

* Proposed to Deckers Outdoor that "Marcato be afforded limited representation" on co's board, a proposal board has refused to take up in timely fashion

* If Deckers' review process doesn't result in sale of co at "attractive value", Marcato prepared to nominate director candidates to replace entire board​