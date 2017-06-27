FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Marcato sends letter to Deckers board of directors
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月27日 / 晚上6点29分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Marcato sends letter to Deckers board of directors

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - Marcato Capital Management LP:

* Marcato sends letter to Deckers board of directors

* If Deckers' review does not culminate in sale of co at attractive value, Marcato will be prepared to "seek significant board change"

* ‍Marcato Capital Management LP says it has retained Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP as legal counsel in connection with Deckers​

* It owns approximately 6.0 pct of outstanding common shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation

* Proposed to Deckers Outdoor that "Marcato be afforded limited representation" on co's board, a proposal board has refused to take up in timely fashion

* If Deckers' review process doesn't result in sale of co at "attractive value", Marcato prepared to nominate director candidates to replace entire board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below