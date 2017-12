BRIEF-Margaux Red Capital Enters Share Exchange Agreement With Sigma Lithium Resources

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Margaux Red Capital Inc:

* MARGAUX RED CAPITAL INC. AND SIGMA LITHIUM RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCE QUALIFYING TRANSACTION

* HAS ENTERED INTO A SHARE EXCHANGE AGREEMENT DATED DECEMBER 22, 2017 WITH SIGMA LITHIUM RESOURCES INC

* AS PER AGREEMENT, CO WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED & OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF SIGMA AS CO‘S QUALIFYING TRANSACTION

* SIGMA TO ALSO UNDERTAKE BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS WITH ANTICIPATED PROCEEDS OF NOT LESS THAN $10 MILLION

* PROCEEDS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED FOR ONGOING EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF SIGMA LITHIUM PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: