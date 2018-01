BRIEF-Marin Software Says Announced Restructuring Plan Expected To Impact About 11 Pct Of Co's Global Workforce

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Marin Software Inc:

* MARIN SOFTWARE -‍ ON JAN 24, ANNOUNCED RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO IMPACT 48 EMPLOYEES, OR ABOUT 11% OF CO‘S GLOBAL WORKFORCE AS OF DEC 31, 2017​

* MARIN SOFTWARE - ‍SEPARATE FROM RESTRUCTURING, CO‘S HEADCOUNT REDUCED BY ATTRITION OF 6 EMPLOYEES FOR TOTAL HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF 54 EMPLOYEES​

* MARIN SOFTWARE - ‍CURRENTLY ESTIMATES CO WILL INCUR PRE-TAX CHARGES & COSTS OF ABOUT $1.0-$1.5 MILLION, RELATED TO SEVERANCE, OTHERS

* MARIN SOFTWARE - SEVERANCE, RELATED ‍COSTS PRIMARILY EXPECTED TO BE INCURRED DURING Q1 2018 & CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF CHARGES IN Q1 2018​

* MARIN SOFTWARE SAYS ‍EXPECTS MAJORITY OF RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES TO BE COMPLETED BY FIRST HALF OF 2018​ - SEC FILING

* MARIN SOFTWARE - ‍ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS FROM RESTRUCTURING ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $6.0 TO $7.0 MILLION FOR 2018​